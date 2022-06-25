STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reshuffle: Venu V is new Kerala home secy

Ishita Roy replaces him as higher education secretary. She will also continue as agriculture production commissioner.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Friday posted Additional Chief Secretary Venu V as the Home Secretary. The 1990-batch IAS officer was secretary of the higher education department.

Ishita Roy replaces him as higher education secretary. She will also continue as agriculture production commissioner. Health secretary Rajan Khobragade has been transferred to water resources department. Tinku Biswal replaces him as the new health secretary. 

Khobragade will continue to hold additional charges of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation and agriculture department, while Biswal will hold additional charge of Ayush and Ports Departments.

Additional chief secy gets full charge of three depts

T’Puram: A Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management), will hold full additional charges of scheduled castes & scheduled tribes development, backward classes development and cultural affairs (archives, archaeology and museums) departments.

While local selfgovernment (Rural) secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph will hold full additional charge of principal secretary, LSG (Urban), agriculture department secretary Ali Asgar Pasha has been appointed secretary of food and civil supplies corporation. KSINC MD Prasanth N has been appointed special secretary in the SC/ST development and backward classes development deparments.

The government has equated the cadre post of Registrar of Cooperative Societies to the time scale of IAS (Level II) and appointed Alex Varghese to the post. He will also be member of the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee.

