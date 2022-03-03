MBBS students in Kerala worried over incomplete syllabus

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With the near-complete lifting of Covid restrictions across the state paving the way for full-fledged classes in schools and colleges, around 3,000 final year MBBS students in 28 colleges are worried about the upcoming examinations. The students allege that their syllabus remains incomplete. However, the Kerala University for Health Sciences (KUHS) is all set to begin the examinations from March-end.

A group of students have moved the High Court seeking to postpone the exams so they can complete the syllabus and prepare well for the final exams that shape their career and academic prospects. As per the university’s curriculum, final year students should complete 792 hours of clinical classes. However, the students claim only 580 hours have been held so far.

“Our classes ended mid-February and the university is set to schedule the exams from March end, for which the registration process has begun. How can we prepare properly if the syllabus remains incomplete?” Adhithya Rajagopal, a medical student, tells TNIE. “And in case we fail, we have to wait another eight months, which is one more academic year, to write the same subjects again. In such a scenario, we request the university to listen to the concerns of students before confirming the exam dates.”

The students also allege that though the issue has been raised by students’ organisations, the university has justified its decision saying that extra classes have been given to compensate for lost days, and there is no need to reschedule the exams.

The students point out that in states like Telangana, MBBS classes began early in May, and hence, there is no issue in conducting the exams in March. “In Kerala, the classes began in August 2021, and the syllabus remains incomplete as colleges received fewer days compared to colleges in other states. We ourselves don’t feel too confident to appear for the exams. Many students are under severe stress as the exams came too soon, and the situation may even lead to suicide attempts,” says another student who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, KUHS Controller of Examinations S Anilkumar said instructions to conduct extra classes had been given to colleges in the beginning itself. Refusing to comment further on a matter already under the consideration of the High Court, he said let the court decide on the further course of action.