New faces in CPM state secretariat

This is for the first time that he is joining the state secretariat.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Industries Minister P Rajeeve interact with red volunteers at the venue of the state conference | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KK Jayachandran
70-year-old KK Jayachandran was the MLA from Udumbanchola constituency from 2001 to 2006. He was also the CPM state committee member and CITU state secretary. This is for the first time that he is joining the state secretariat.

Anavoor Nagappan
The three-time district secretary of Thiruvananthapuram, Anavoor Nagappan is the party state committee member. He also served as the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat president. Anavoor had also worked as the Karshaka Thozhilali Union state vice-president and as a central committee member. 

V N Vasavan
Minister for Cooperation and Registration VN Vasavan entered politics through KSYF and DYFI. He is also a state Committee member of CPM. He had been an MLA representing Kottayam constituency between 2006 and 2011.

Saji Cherian
Minister for Fisheries and Harbour Saji Cherian represents Chengannur constituency in assembly. He was also the area committee secretary and CITU district president.

Puthalath Dineshan 
A state committee member of CPM, Puthalath Dineshan is the political secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Hailing from Memunda in Vadakara, Dineshan entered politics through SFI. He was the SFI state president and also the general secretary of Calicut University Union.

P K Biju
A two-time MP representing Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, P K Biju was the former all-India president of SFI. He is a state committee member of CPM and Thrissur district secretariat member.

P A Mohamed Riyas
Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohamed Riyas is an existing member of the CPM state committee and former all-India president of DYFI.

M Swaraj
One of the young leaders of CPM, 43-year-old M Swaraj is one of the youngest persons to be nominated to the state secretariat.  The former state secretary of SFI and DYFI, Swaraj represented the Tripunithura assembly constituency between 2016 and 2021. In 2021, he suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of K Babu in the constituency.

New state committee members 

  • M M Varghese 
  • M V Russel 
  • E N Suresh Babu
  • C V Varghese
  • Panoli Valsan 
  • Raju Abraham 
  • A A Rahim
  • V P Sanu 
  • K N Ganesh 
  • K S Saleekha 
  • K K Lathika 
  • P Sasi 
  • K Anil Kumar 
  • V Joy  
  • O R Kelu 
  • Chintha Jerome 

Invitees to the state committee 

  • John Brittas 
  • Biju Kandakkai 

Special invitees to state committee

  • V S Achuthanandan 
  • Vaikom Viswan 
  • P Karunakaran 
  • Anathalavattom Anandan
  • K J Thomas 
  • M M Mani 

Dropped from state committee

  • Vaikom Viswan
  • K P Sahadevan
  • P P Vasudevan 
  • R Unnikrishna Pillai
  • G Sudhakaran
  • Koliyakkode Krishan Nair
  • C P Narayanan
  • K V Ramakrishnan
  • M Chandran 
  • Ananthalavattom Anandan 
  • M M Mani 
  • K J Thomas 
  • P Karunakaran 

State control commission

  • N Chandran 
  • K V Abdul Khader
  • C Ajayakumar 
  • S Jayamohan 
  • Adv Pushpadas
