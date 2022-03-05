Pinarayi's son-in-law Mohamed Riyas rises in Kochi

By Express News Service

Going by the rapid strides in his political career, Minister PA Mohamed Riyas would apparently be one of the most fortunate leaders in Kerala CPM in the recent times. The 45-year-old leader from Kozhikode, who has been handed heavyweight portfolios of public works and tourism in the cabinet, is now a member of the party state secretariat too.

A former DYFI national president, Riyas got a not-so-surprising entry into the second Pinarayi cabinet last year, just a year after his marriage with Veena T, daughter of the chief minister. Despite being a first-time MLA, Riyas was not only made a minister, but was also handed on a platter two strategic portfolios that had been handled by two senior ministers in previous cabinets.

It is interesting to note that Riyas had made it to the state committee in the 2018 Thrissur conference, and got included in the secretariat in the next conference. With the party hell-bent on wearing political blinkers, terming his elevation as for better representation of Muslim community and youth on the panel, the fact remains that there are several other candidates from the community, including seniors like A C Moideen.

“How much ever the party tries to justify this decision, the message it sends out is totally wrong and against the grain of socialist principles. It is obviously part of a deliberate move, smacking of dictatorial trends. Being a Communist party, it should be focusing on winning people’s trust through its egalitarian measures, rather than opting for such disastrous steps that are sure to backfire in the long run,” said a senior leader who naturally chose to remain anonymous.