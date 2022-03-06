STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No road passing through proposed SilverLine project will be closed: Kerala CM

Will reduce 30% of road accidents in state; rail line does not pass through environmentally fragile areas; propaganda that project will affect streams is not factual, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, centre, and Forest Minister A K Saseendran, left, interact during the SilverLine explanatory meeting in Kozhikode on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Public Works Minister Muhammad Riyas can also be seen sharing the dias.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, centre, and Forest Minister A K Saseendran, left, interact during the SilverLine explanatory meeting in Kozhikode on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | EPS)

KOZHIKODE:   Speaking at the explanatory meeting on the proposed semi-speed SilverLine project here on Saturday, ‘Janasamaksham Silverline’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified that no road crossing the rail project would be closed anywhere in the state.

“Genuine doubts are being raised about the project which will be addressed. At the same time, there are a few people who blindly oppose the project. No road passing through the proposed semi-speed project will be closed down. Similarly, no water flow will be affected due to the project. The propaganda that the project will affect streams and rivers is not factual,” Chief Minister said. 

He said that on average Rs 9 crore is being estimated to be given as compensation for acquiring one hectare of land. He gave answers to the major arguments put forth by those opposing the project one by one.

“Embankments will be constructed in each area as per the geographical feature of the area to resist flooding. The project does not pass through environmentally fragile areas or forests. To protect nature, 137 km length is envisaged on pillars and tunnels.

The project will not bifurcate the state. The same doubt was there when the railway was introduced for the first time. The fence being constructed around the railway line is for safety purposes,” Pinarayi Vijayan reasoned. The chief minister added that the project will reduce 30 per cent of road accidents in the state. 

Granite stones from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

K-Rail managing director P Ajith Kumar said that the Western Ghats would not be touched to extract granite stones for constructing the mammoth project. “From Kerala, granite will be procured neither from the quarries situated on the coastal side nor the Western Ghats but from the middle part of the state. The rest of the granite stones will be brought from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by train,” he said. 

He added that a rapid environmental impact assessment (EIA) was conducted and mitigating measures chalked out. “No EIA is needed for a rail project as rail projects always produce less pollution. Still, we conducted a rapid study,” he said. Several persons, mostly merchants, supported the project in the interaction session. Bishops of Kozhikode and Thamarasserry congratulated the Chief Minister for daring to dream about such a project.

