Kerala budget: Major boost for higher education, skill development and research

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of accelerating Kerala's transition into a knowledge economy, the state budget for 2022-23 has extended support to many futuristic initiatives in the higher education sector with special stress on skill development and entrepreneurship.



As part of developing translational research centres, startups and incubation centres in universities, Rs 200 crore has been set apart in the budget. The amount will be allocated equally among 10 state universities by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Setting up incubation centres that promote entrepreneurship has also been proposed in the budget.

Skill development initiatives in the state are expected to get a major boost with an allocation of Rs 350 crore for setting up skill parks in all 14 districts. The project will be implemented under the aegis of the Knowledge Economy Mission using funds from KIIFB.

The budget also proposes skill courses in arts and science colleges, professional colleges, polytechnic colleges and ITIs with an allocation of Rs 140 crore from KIIFB. The project will be implemented in one institution in each assembly constituency. This will eventually lead to the setting up of production centres along with educational institutions, Finance Minister KN Balagopal said.

As part of boosting infrastructure in university centres, the budget has set apart Rs 100 crore for construction of 1,500 new hostel rooms in campuses of Kerala, MG, Cusat, Calicut and Kannur Universities. Another 250 international hostel rooms have also been proposed. The budget has also allocated Rs 20 crore for starting new short term courses and PG courses in project mode in university campuses.

A pilot project to set up mini industrial units with modern facilities adjacent to engineering colleges in all 14 districts has been proposed at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The budget has proposed a Medical Tech Innovation Park in Thiruvananthapuram at a cost of Rs 100 crore where incubation facilities will be provided for medical entrepreneurship ventures. Budgetary assistance of Rs 50 crore has been proposed for the first phase of Kerala Genome Data Centre in collaboration with the University of Kerala.

In the area of high-end research, the budget has proposed Centres of Excellence in Microbiomes and Nutraceuticals. Realising the potential of Graphene in the sectors of electronics, construction and the budget has also earmarked Rs 15 crore as the first instalment for graphene research.