HMT ‘tool’ set to put Railways’ production on fast track

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Entering the rail wheel machining and reprofiling domain, HMT Machine Tools Ltd at Kalamassery has developed a computer numerical control (CNC) surface wheel lathe for simultaneous reprofiling of both the wheels of the axle-wheel set with high accuracy and surface finish. The entry of HMT will double the production capacity of Railways.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve will launch the surface wheel reprofiled by HMT at 10.30am on Sunday. HMT general manager S Balamurugesan will preside over the function. When the rail wheel profiles reach critical wear, due to extreme loads, they need to be re-profiled or replaced. The aim of wheel reprofiling is to process the worn wheels to the geometric size of the standard contour.

The features of the machine include automatic loading and unloading of axle wheel sets, laser-based centering and condition monitoring system, improved part measurement, intelligent machining cycles and remote diagnostics with a simplified operator interface.

The final testing for the machine was conducted by RITES, an inspection agency deputed by the Railways. The machine has been developed for the Railways to provide a high surface finish. To meet the quality standard, 95 per cent of the machine elements were manufactured and assembled in house.

The testing and inspection by the railway team were completed at the HMT Kalamassery recently. The machine will soon be installed at the railway workshop in Kharagpur.