Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church priest held for molesting girl on the pretext of counseling her

The suspect Pondson John, 35, a priest of Koodal Orthodox Church was arrested based on the information shared by the Childline team.

Published: 17th March 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 05:39 PM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A priest with Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Koodal in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district was arrested in a POCSO case on Thursday after he allegedly sexually misbehaved with a 17-year-old girl, who was brought to him for counseling by her mother.

The suspect Pondson John, 35, a priest of Koodal Orthodox Church was arrested based on the information shared by the Childline team.

Leelamma AR, a police inspector of Pathanamthitta Women Police Station, said the girl's mother took her to the priest's residence for counseling on March 12 as she failed to live up to her parent's expectations when it came to studies. However, the priest sexually assaulted the girl. The girl refused to go for counseling on March 13. But the priest came in search of her and on the pretext of counseling her repeated the crime.

After the incident, the girl shared her ordeal with her friend in the school. Her friend informed the matter to the school authorities and they alerted Childline officials. The childline authorities soon alerted the  Pathanamthitta women's police station. The police arrested the priest on Thursday morning from his residence.

He was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody.

