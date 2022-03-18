STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Logo of Sree Narayana Guru Open University unveiled

The logo of Sree Narayana Guru Open University was unveiled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by giving it to Pro-Chancellor and Minister of Higher Education R Bindu.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveiling the logo of Sree Narayana Guru Open University

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The logo of Sree Narayana Guru Open University was unveiled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by giving it to Pro-Chancellor and Minister of Higher Education R Bindu. The release was held in the presence of Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Kollam MLA M Mukesh in the Assembly building on Thursday.

The logo is inscribed in the front of the symbolic sketch of Sree Narayana Guru placed amid  lotus petals, the symbol of knowledge, with a book held up in the trunk of an elephant and the Guru’s words ‘Be free with knowledge.’

The logo was designed by artist Ansari Mangalathoppu and led by a council consisting of director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kerala Kalamandalam VC  T K Narayanan and Principal, Fine Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, V Manoj. 

People of all age groups can study at the university. Those who leave the course halfway will be given a diploma certificate based on whatever studies they had completed till then. Classes by eminent experts at the international level are the speciality of the university.

