STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jebi Mather is Congress Rajya Sabha poll candidate from Kerala

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved Jebi’s candidature late on Friday night. In Assam, Ripun Bora will be the Congress candidate for the RS poll.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Currently Mahila Congress state president, Jebi serves as chairperson of Aluva municipality

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather will be the Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha poll. Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved Jebi’s candidature late on Friday night. In Assam, Ripun Bora will be the Congress candidate for the RS poll.  

Jebi Mather emerged as top choice as her candidature would help address two discrepancies pointed out by various leaders - absence of a woman Congress member from Kerala in upper house and failure to send a Muslim leader to the Rajya Sabha after Thalekkunnil Basheer became a Rajya Sabha member over three decades ago. She is only 43 years and hence qualifies the norms for a young candidate. She hasn’t lost a recent election, a criterion suggested by K Muraleedharan, MP. She is a post graduate in law.  

Jebi Mather is currently serving as the chairperson of Aluva municipality. She was appointed the state president of Mahila Congress in last December.  Earlier in the day, state president K Sudhakaran forwarded a panel comprising names of Jebi Mather, M Liju and Jaison Joseph to the central leadership. The last date for filing nominations is Monday. 

LDF candidates submit nomination
T’Puram: LDF candidates for Rajya Sabha election, A A Rahim and P Santhosh Kumar, submitted nominations on Friday. The nominations were submitted before Kavitha Unnithan, additional secretary, Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, ministers and other Left leaders accompanied the candidates. Speaking after submitting nominations, the two candidates said that their attempt would be to uphold secularism and constitutional values of the country. Of the two Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant this time, the LDF is poised to win two while the UDF will get one. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Congress Jebi Mather Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp