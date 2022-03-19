Kalamassery tragedy: Probe ordered into alleged safety violations at construction site

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident in which four construction workers were killed and two injured when earth caved in on them at Nest Electronic City near Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery on Friday.

Minister for Labour V Sivankutty has appointed labour commissioner S Chithra as the inquiry officer. It is learned that the probe was ordered based on the report that the construction work was carried out without following the mandatory safety guidelines.

The workers had alleged that the contractors and the company did not take precautionary measures to avoid accidents. The construction work, primarily comprising manual piling, was conducted on the land where the top soil was loose. The company had filled the land to a height of more than 25 feet and, after that, started piling works.

The minister also announced emergency financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of the deceased. He also informed that steps have been taken to transport the bodies of the deceased workers to their native villages free of cost.

"Precautionary measures have to be strictly followed at the workplace. Labour department officials should check whether the labour laws are being strictly enforced," said the minister in a statement issued here on Saturday.