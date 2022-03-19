STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kalamassery tragedy: Probe ordered into alleged safety violations at construction site

The workers had alleged that the contractors and the company did not take precautionary measures to avoid accidents

Published: 19th March 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters and policemen shifting the body of one of the workers killed in the accident at Nest group’s construction site at Kalamassery on Friday | Pics: A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident in which four construction workers were killed and two injured when earth caved in on them at Nest Electronic City near Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery on Friday.

Minister for Labour V Sivankutty has appointed labour commissioner S Chithra as the inquiry officer. It is learned that the probe was ordered based on the report that the construction work was carried out without following the mandatory safety guidelines.

ALSO READ: Kalamassery landslip: It’s a man-made tragedy, say workers

The workers had alleged that the contractors and the company did not take precautionary measures to avoid accidents. The construction work, primarily comprising manual piling, was conducted on the land where the top soil was loose. The company had filled the land to a height of more than 25 feet and, after that, started piling works.

The minister also announced emergency financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of the deceased. He also informed that steps have been taken to transport the bodies of the deceased workers to their native villages free of cost.

"Precautionary measures have to be strictly followed at the workplace. Labour department officials should check whether the labour laws are being strictly enforced," said the minister in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp