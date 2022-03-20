STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kalamassery landslip: Contractor flouted safety norms, says report

Meanwhile, the police and the labour department have also started a probe into the incident. 

Published: 20th March 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters and police officers rescuing the people who were trapped after a portion of a land at the Nest group’s construction site at Kalamassery caved in on them on Friday | file pic

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The fire and rescue services report on the accident in which four migrant workers were killed after excavated soil fell  on them -- at the Nest Electronic City near the Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery on Friday -- found several safety lapses on the part of the contractor.

As per the report, which TNIE accessed, the contractor utterly failed to follow safety measures while carrying out excavation. “While digging up a deep trench, a competent person has to be on duty to supervise the work. However, the contractor failed to deploy a competent person to oversee the excavation work,” said an officer with the department.

The report found that heaps of soil were dumped close to the pit. “As per  safety guidelines, no equipment or material should be stored near the excavation site and soil heaps have to be removed immediately. But here the soil was deposited adjacent to the trench, which has a depth of nearly 25 feet. “Though it is a primary safety aspect, the contractor ignored it,” the report said.The report pointed out that no ladders were provided to facilitate emergency exit from the pit. 

“The piling equipment was erected on top of 25- ft-high soil heap. There was no stability at all for the structure. The contractors even operated heavy earth movers while the workers were engaged in digging the pit. If they had given proper attention to it, the accident could have been averted,” the officer added.
The department found that the company and the contractor failed to keep a detailed record of workers who were deployed at the construction site. 

“As per the preliminary report of the contractor, seven people were trapped inside the soil. Though we were able to recover six people, we couldn’t find the seventh person. It took nearly two hours for the contractor and company officials to provide the exact number of workers,” said the officer. 

The report prepared by the internal vigilance wing of the department will be handed over to the district collector on Monday. Meanwhile, the police and the labour department have also started a probe into the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp