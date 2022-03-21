Fisherwomen steady biz under Theeramythri project  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The alternative livelihood initiatives for fisherwomen have managed to beat the hurdles posed by the Covid pandemic, enabling business worth over Rs 63 crore during the previous financial year.

Around 6,000 fisherwomen from 10 districts are part of the small business units started with government support. There are 1,578 small business units under Theeramythri, a project managed by the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) — a body registered under the Fisheries Department —since 2010.

“Even when the state was affected by Covid, the women managed to do business worth Rs 63.75 crore in

2020-21. The target this fiscal is to conduct business for `80 crore,” said Asha Augustine, joint director of fisheries and executive director of SAF.

