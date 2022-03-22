STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF will implement SilverLine project at any cost: Pinarayi

“The project will be implemented at any cost. The government will reach out to the people and explain about the project.

Published: 22nd March 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: People came out in hordes in different parts of the state to protest against the laying of survey stones for SilverLine on Monday. However, CM Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his government’s firm resolve to implement the project and sought to assuage the feelings of those who will be evicted from their land, promising them “heavy compensation”. 

“The project will be implemented at any cost. The government will reach out to the people and explain about the project. Once they understand the reality, people will tell us not to bow before unreasonable protests. People will stand not with narrow-minded politics, but with broad-minded development outlook of the government,” Pinarayi said while inaugurating the CPM Puthur local committee office at Chendayad in Kannur district.

The CM said, “It’s quite natural for people who will lose their houses and lands to feel disappointed. But, the government will compensate them heavily for their losses. Nobody will be thrown into the streets. At many places, people will be given four times the market price as compensation for their land. Have you heard about this before?”

CM: If not now, when?

Claiming that the arguments against the project are bizarre, the chief minister said, “some of them say that the project should not be implemented now. If not now, when? This project is not for the people of this generation. This is a project for the future generations of our state,” he said.

Pinarayi accused the Opposition of trying to unsettle the government through anti-SilverLine agitation and bluntly told them that their attempts to “intimidate the government with cheap tricks” will not succeed.

Oppn warns CPM of Nandigram like situation

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday came down heavily on the state government for ‘threatening’ people who agitate against the SilverLine. He said if the government continues to use the police force, the UDF workers will come to the forefront, uproot the survey stones and court arrest on their behalf. “If the chief minister continues with his arrogant stance, the CPM in the state will face a Nandigram-like situation,” Satheesan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine Pinarayi Vijayan CPM
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp