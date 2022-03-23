STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mullaperiyar dam: Kerala seeks fresh review of safety by global experts

‘Irrigation department officers have noticed leakage in various block points of the dam’

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam row

Mullaperiyar dam. (File Photo | Shiyami)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pointing out that a team of irrigation department officers who visited Mullaperiyar dam has noticed leakage in various block points of the main dam, Kerala on Tuesday sought directions from the Supreme Court to conduct a fresh review of the safety of the dam by an independent panel of experts, including those from abroad.

In the reply affidavit to the status report of the Central Water Commission, submitted before the Supreme Court, Kerala demanded that the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee should inspect the dam when water is stored at the maximum permissible level. 

“Wet area/leaching was observed in various block points downstream face of the main dam and also on the left abutment of spillway during the visit of Kerala Irrigation Department officials to Mullaperiyar dam on December 22, 2021. There was no rain in the dam site since December 13. The Irrigation chief engineer who visited Mullaperiyar on February 12, 2022, also observed wet area and leakage on the downstream face of the dam,” Kerala submitted in the reply affidavit.  

However, the chairman of the supervisory committee in his letter dated March 4, 2022, informed Kerala that the Sub-Committee was not informed about the leakages.During the Sub-Committee visit on the dam on February 25, 2022, no wet area was observed except in block 14. 

In these circumstances a fresh review of the safety of Mullaperiyar by an independent panel of experts comprising qualified engineers and experts is essential, Kerala submitted. The panel of experts should comprise qualified engineers and experts in the field of design, geology, hydrology, hydro-mechanical dam safety, construction and supervision, instrumentation and seismicity. 

The Central Water Commission shall consider including international experts also. The terms of reference of the study and details of the agencies for conducting the tests should be shared with the party states and approved by the supervisory committee. The test study reports and the findings should be shared with Kerala.

SC to resume hearing today 
The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar hearing the Mullaperiyar case adjourned the case to Wednesday as Tamil Nadu sought time to study the reply affidavit filed by Kerala. Though the Central Water Commission had filed its status report on January 25, Kerala filed a reply affidavit only on Monday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam Kerala
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp