Three men rape, kill a heavily pregnant goat in Kerala 

The goat, which belonged to Elite Hotel in Kottachery, was four months pregnant and would have given birth in another month.

Published: 30th March 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Three men sexually assaulted and killed a heavily pregnant goat in Kanhangad town, said Hosdurg police. The goat, which belonged to Elite Hotel in Kottachery, was four months pregnant and would have given birth in another month.

Hosdurg police have arrested Senthil, an employee of the hotel, in connection with the crime. "Two other men managed to flee from the spot," said an officer. Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, employees of the hotel heard a commotion in the backyard, where they had kept two goats, a billy and a pregnant nanny.

When they rushed out, they saw three men jumping the wall and escaping. They caught Senthil.
They found the nanny dead with tell-tale signs of a sexual assault. Hosdurg police came and took him into custody. The hotel owner said Senthil, a native of Tamil Nadu, came looking for a job three-and-a-half months ago.

Police said they will be charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and with unnatural offences under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If convicted, they may face imprisonment for life or up to 10 years.

TAGS
Sexual assault Animal assault IPC Rape
