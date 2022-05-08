Bid to influence witness: Priest discharged in nun rape case

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Pala, has discharged Fr James Erthayil in a case related to alleged attempt to influence a key witness in the rape case filed by a nun against Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Considering a discharge petition filed by the priest, judge Padmakumar G found that no purpose would be served if the case is proceeded further, and there is no chance of conviction of the accused as the charges were groundless. As per the case, Fr Erthayil had made a phone call to one of the victims in the case, and attempted to bribe her to withdraw support to the survivor. After an audio clip of the conversation was leaked, the police booked a case against the priest, which was later handed over to the district crime branch.