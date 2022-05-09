Police quiz Kavya Madhavan at her home over actor abduction and sexual assault case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Kavya Madhavan, who is the wife of Dileep, is being interrogated by the police at her residence in Aluva in connection with the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case. The interrogation which began around noon is continuing even after three hours, sources said.

Police had issued a notice for the interrogation on Saturday and Kavya insisted that it be held at her residence in Aluva.

The team led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police MP Mohanachandran Nair and Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju K Paulose who is the investigation officer in the actor abduction case reached the house of Dileep and Kavya around noon for the questioning.

Recently, a few audio clips were collected by the team as part of the further investigation in which Kavya's name was discussed. Based on the evidence that emerged, the police decided to question Kavya. Police will also ask for facts in the case registered against Dileep and six others for conspiring to kill police officers who probed the 2017 actor abduction and rape case. Police had given notice to Kavya for interrogation twice before. In the first instance, she was not in the state. She asked the police team to interrogate her at her residence as per 160 CrPC when the second notice was given to appear at the Aluva Police Club.

Meanwhile, Dileep on Monday filed a detailed objection at the Additional Special Sessions court on a petition filed by the prosecution to cancel the bail of the actor alleging that he influenced the witnesses and tampered with evidence. The objection to the petition contained 27 pages in which each allegation of the prosecution was individually countered. The court decided to hear the prosecution based on Dileep's objection on Thursday.

Similarly, the court also sought clarification over the petition filed by the prosecution to send the memory card containing visuals of the sexual assault to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination. The prosecution had approached the court, saying file properties of the content in the memory card have to be checked to verify whether it was illegally accessed by anyone. However, the court maintained that the cyber expert of FSL who examined the visuals and memory cards had given a detailed report that all content including file properties were extracted for forensic analysis in 2018. The cyber expert was examined as a witness during the trial. The prosecution has been asked to file a clarification regarding court queries before Thursday.

Apart from this, lawyer V Sethunath approached the court requesting an inquiry under section 340 of CrPC to be conducted over the police launching an investigation based on the privileged conversation between a lawyer and his client. Sethunath was mentioning the leak of several audio conversations between Dileep's lawyers and witnesses in the case. Last month, Sethunath approached the Bar Council of Kerala seeking appropriate action against police officers who leaked calls made between senior advocate B Raman Pillai and Dileep's brother Anoop. Sethunath's petition will be considered by the court on Thursday.