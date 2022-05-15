Model Shahana’s death: Husband held for torture and abetment of suicide

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police have recorded the arrest of Sajjad Rasheed, 31, husband of model Shahana B K, in connection with the latter’s death at Parambil Bazar in Kozhikode on Thursday midnight.He was arrested for causing physical or mental harm under Section 498A of IPC and abetment of suicide under Section 306 of IPC. Model-cum-actor Shahana, 20, daughter of Althaf and Umaiba and a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, was found dead in her flat.

Meanwhile, Medical College ACP Sudersan K confirmed that Sajjad, who had worked abroad in a company, has been selling drugs in the Kozhikode area for the past two years. “Kakkodi-based Sajjad’s family includes father, mother, a sister and a brother. Shahana had been living with his family after the marriage. But due to family issues, the couple had been staying in rented houses for the past four months. Sajjad had worked in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He had no full-time job after returning from Qatar. He has been carrying out drug sales in Kozhikode town,” Sudersan added.

Police had discovered hookah pot and inhalers used for drug consumption from the crime scene. They are gathering more information about Sajjad’s drug network.

As per Sajjad, Shahana’s body was found hanging from a window grill at their rented flat in Parambil Bazar around midnight on Thursday. He was under the custody of police since Thursday morning. Sajjad had confessed to police that they used to have fights over money and he used to beat her up. According to the police, Shahana’s body had some bruises along with major strangulation marks on the neck.