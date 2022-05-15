Sexual abuse by teacher: Cops to book only one case under Pocso

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Though the Malappuram police have got several complaints against former teacher of St Gemma’s GHSS, Sasi Kumar K V, related to sexual abuse, it will focus only on one incident of harassment that took place after the POCSO Act came into effect in 2012. After 50 former students of the school came forward and filed complaints against their former teacher, seven survivors had deposed before the police about the sufferings they had to undergo. But all of them, except one, had suffered the traumatic experience before 2012 when Pocso Act was not in force.

“We have decided to focus only on one incident that occurred after 2012 for which we slapped the provisions of the Act on the accused. As far as the depositions of six others are concerned, we will proceed as per legal opinion,” said a police officer. It is learned that various Sections of IPC are likely to be charged against Kumar for the alleged sexual assault on six former students. On Saturday, Sasi Kumar was produced before the Perinthalmanna magistrate who is in-charge of Manjeri district court and was remanded in judicial custody till May 28.