STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sexual abuse by teacher: Cops to book only one case under Pocso

But all of them, except one, had suffered the traumatic experience before 2012 when Pocso Act was not in force. 

Published: 15th May 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Though the Malappuram police have got several complaints against former teacher of St Gemma’s GHSS, Sasi Kumar K V, related to sexual abuse, it will focus only on one incident of harassment that took place after the POCSO Act came into effect in 2012.  After 50 former students of the school came forward and filed complaints against their former teacher, seven survivors had deposed before the police about the sufferings they had to undergo. But all of them, except one, had suffered the traumatic experience before 2012 when Pocso Act was not in force. 

“We have decided to focus only on one incident that occurred after 2012 for which we slapped the provisions of the Act on the accused. As far as the depositions of six others are concerned, we will proceed as per legal opinion,” said a police officer. It is learned that various Sections of  IPC are likely to be charged against Kumar for the alleged sexual assault on six former students. On Saturday, Sasi Kumar was produced before the Perinthalmanna magistrate who is in-charge of Manjeri district court and was remanded in judicial custody till May 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse Malappuram Pocso
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp