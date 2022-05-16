STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

My son is a champion now: H S Prannoy’s father

Prannoy began playing the sport with his father at the age of eight when Sunilkumar used to play badminton at Shankhumukham and the Jimmy George indoor stadium.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

H S Prannoy with his family members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  When India beat badminton powerhouse Indonesia for its maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday, P Sunilkumar -- father of H S Prannoy who played a crucial role in the national team reaching the final -- was on cloud nine. 

Sharing his joy, the retired Air Force officer from Akkulam in the capital told TNIE: “My son is a champion now. I am delighted and I have no words to express my feelings.”

Prannoy began playing the sport with his father at the age of eight when Sunilkumar used to play badminton at Shankhumukham and the Jimmy George indoor stadium. When he turned 10, Prannoy began training with the district sports council and later shifted base to Hyderabad at 16, Sunilkumar said. “I was his first guru. From a young age, I could recognise his talent for badminton. So I encouraged him to play more and train with badminton academies. It is his hard work and professionalism that has taken him to the Thomas Cup final and helped make the country proud,” he said. 

Despite repeated efforts, Prannoy was unavailable for comment.  The shuttler’s mother, Haseena, is an employee with KSFE. He has an older sister, Priyanka.  The 29-year-old Prannoy became the toast of the nation on Friday when he produced a lion-hearted effort in the decisive fifth match against Denmark as India entered the title clash of the Thomas Cup for the first time ever with a 3-2 victory in an edge-of-the-seat semifinal in Bangkok. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H S Prannoy Thomas Cup India wins Thomas Cup title
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp