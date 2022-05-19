STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food safety registration must for eateries: Veena George

Minister of Health Veena George held a meeting of the food safety officers on Monday to chalk out plans for the food safety drive ahead of the monsoon season.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:28 AM

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has made it mandatory for all restaurants and eateries in the state to have a food safety registration or licence, as part of the ‘Good Food, Right of the Land’ campaign. The registration shall be completed in the next three months. All eateries should display the toll-free number of the department in their respective outlets.

“The public will have the facility to upload complaints regarding food along with pictures,” she added.

