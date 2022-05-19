Food safety registration must for eateries: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has made it mandatory for all restaurants and eateries in the state to have a food safety registration or licence, as part of the ‘Good Food, Right of the Land’ campaign. The registration shall be completed in the next three months. All eateries should display the toll-free number of the department in their respective outlets.

Minister of Health Veena George held a meeting of the food safety officers on Monday to chalk out plans for the food safety drive ahead of the monsoon season. ‘ The food safety section has a role in controlling communicable diseases. The food safety calendar shall be updated periodically,” the minister said.

“The public will have the facility to upload complaints regarding food along with pictures,” she added.