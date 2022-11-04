Home States Kerala

Six-year-old migrant child kicked for leaning on car in Kerala's Kannur; man arrested

Shihshad's car was parked on the sid of a road when Ganesh, a boy who sells balloons, approached the car and leaned against the car.

Published: 04th November 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 07:02 PM

CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: After the video of a six-year-old boy being brutally kicked by a young man for leaning on his car went viral on social media, police arrested the culprit on Friday morning. The child is the son of migrants from Rajasthan.

According to Thalasserry police, the accused Shihsad of Ponnyam Palam in Kannur will be taken into custody in connection with the cruel act.

Kannur Range DIG Rahul R Nair said that the police will take strict action against him.

An attempt to murder charge has been filed against Shihsad.  

The incident took place around 8 PM on Thursday at Thalasserry. 

Upon returning, Shihshad got furious and kicked the boy's back violently.

Upon returning, Shihshad got furious and kicked the boy's back violently.

Although some auto drivers nearby tried to question Shihsad, he got into his car and drove away.

Kerala's Child Rights Commission has sought a report from the police in connection with the incident.

Its chairman KV Manoj Kumar said that the commission will intervene and would provide maximum support for the family of Ganesh.

Minister Veena George said that the Woman and Child Development Department would ensure proper treatment and legal support for Ganesh and his family. “This is so cruel and shocking”, she said.


