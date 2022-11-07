Whodunnit? Not me, says Kerala mayor; CM orders probe over ‘letter asking names for govt jobs’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday directed the state police chief to initiate an investigation into the surfacing of a letter, purpotedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to the CPM district secretary seeking the list of people to be temporarily appointed in the city corporation.

The move came after Arya met Pinarayi, pleaded innocence, and sought a comprehensive probe into the entire episode. State police chief Anil Kant was also present during the meeting at the CM’s official residence.

Talking to reporters later, Arya denied any involvement in the issue, saying she had neither signed nor sent the November 1 letter to Anavoor Nagappan. “I met the CM and said I was innocent. He promised a detailed probe,” Arya told reporters at her residence in Mudavanmugal, adding that she decided to meet the CM to ensure transparency in the investigation.

“I did not prepare or sign the letter. I had gone to New Delhi on October 31. I suspect the letter is forged as the signed portion and letterhead seem to have been edited. It may be a bid to malign me and the corporation,” Arya said. She said, “Many people have been trying to defame me and the civic body ever since I assumed charge. They failed. It will happen this time too.”

Arya denied the involvement of her staff in the incident, saying they were trustworthy. “I can say the mayor’s office is not involved. However, everything will come under the purview of the investigation,” she said.

She also said two major vernacular dailies had carried advertisements of the job openings last month. “The selection process has been transparent as always. Thiruvananthapuram corporation does not send lists to the CPM district secretary. We need to expose the fraud in the latest incident. It is a serious issue. I have nothing to hide,” she said.

Arya, who is a CPM area committee member, was also summoned to the party district committee office in the afternoon to furnish an explanation. She then went to the Secretariat to meet the CM, but he was not there. While returning in her official vehicle, Arya was shown black flags by four youth league workers at Jacob’s Junction.

Letter forged? CPM to probe

T’Puram: The CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee and district secretariat will convene an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the issue. Earlier in the day, CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan told reporters that he had spoken to Arya who had said she did not send any letter. “The party will conduct an internal probe to verify whether or not the letter was forged. I did not get any letter, and the mayor too said she did not send it,” Anavoor said.

CPM supports Arya, Cong asks her to quit

T’Puram: CPM has rallied behind embattled Mayor Arya Rajendran even as the Congress demanded her resignation. BJP has decided to approach Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against her “illegal actions” | P4

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday directed the state police chief to initiate an investigation into the surfacing of a letter, purpotedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to the CPM district secretary seeking the list of people to be temporarily appointed in the city corporation. The move came after Arya met Pinarayi, pleaded innocence, and sought a comprehensive probe into the entire episode. State police chief Anil Kant was also present during the meeting at the CM’s official residence. Talking to reporters later, Arya denied any involvement in the issue, saying she had neither signed nor sent the November 1 letter to Anavoor Nagappan. “I met the CM and said I was innocent. He promised a detailed probe,” Arya told reporters at her residence in Mudavanmugal, adding that she decided to meet the CM to ensure transparency in the investigation. “I did not prepare or sign the letter. I had gone to New Delhi on October 31. I suspect the letter is forged as the signed portion and letterhead seem to have been edited. It may be a bid to malign me and the corporation,” Arya said. She said, “Many people have been trying to defame me and the civic body ever since I assumed charge. They failed. It will happen this time too.” Arya denied the involvement of her staff in the incident, saying they were trustworthy. “I can say the mayor’s office is not involved. However, everything will come under the purview of the investigation,” she said. She also said two major vernacular dailies had carried advertisements of the job openings last month. “The selection process has been transparent as always. Thiruvananthapuram corporation does not send lists to the CPM district secretary. We need to expose the fraud in the latest incident. It is a serious issue. I have nothing to hide,” she said. Arya, who is a CPM area committee member, was also summoned to the party district committee office in the afternoon to furnish an explanation. She then went to the Secretariat to meet the CM, but he was not there. While returning in her official vehicle, Arya was shown black flags by four youth league workers at Jacob’s Junction. Letter forged? CPM to probe T’Puram: The CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee and district secretariat will convene an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the issue. Earlier in the day, CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan told reporters that he had spoken to Arya who had said she did not send any letter. “The party will conduct an internal probe to verify whether or not the letter was forged. I did not get any letter, and the mayor too said she did not send it,” Anavoor said. CPM supports Arya, Cong asks her to quit T’Puram: CPM has rallied behind embattled Mayor Arya Rajendran even as the Congress demanded her resignation. BJP has decided to approach Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against her “illegal actions” | P4