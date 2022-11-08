Home States Kerala

44 wild boars shot dead

The state government had permitted the killing of wild boars that were destroying the crops of local residents.

Image of wild boar used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A total of 44 wild boars were shot dead by licensed shooters deployed by the local bodies at Vallapuzha, Chalavara and Kulakalloor grama panchayats in Palakkad on Monday. The carcasses were buried under the leadership of the local panchayat.

The state government had permitted the killing of wild boars that were destroying the crops of local residents. “As many as 25 people were involved in the operation. Two weeks ago, in Shoranur, 41 wild boars were shot dead by licensed shooters,” said K P Shan, one of the coordinator of the programme.

