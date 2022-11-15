Home States Kerala

One lakh to attend mega protest in front of Raj Bhavan today

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the protest meet at 10 am.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About one lakh people from across the state are expected to take part in the mega protest by the Left front in front of Raj Bhavan, in an attempt to take on the governor who is currently in a direct tussle with the state government. While the LDF plans to rally around one lakh people in front of the Raj Bhavan, about 10,000 each will attend the protests in front of the collectorates in 13 districts.

The gathering, seeking measures to resist moves against Kerala and protect the higher education sector, is being held as an attempt to counter alleged efforts by the Sangh Parivar to destroy the higher education sector in the state. The LDF is of the view that the RSS has been using Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to tarnish the state’s education sector and saffronise the same.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the protest meet at 10 am. A slew of national leaders including DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and state leaders CPM state secretary M V Govindan, LDF convener E P Jayarajan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, Jose K Mani, Mathew T Thomas, P C Chacko, Varghese George, Ramachandran Kadannappally, P C Joseph, K B Ganesh Kumar and Binoy Joseph will attend the gathering.

Ahead of the meeting, a procession will begin from the Museum police station. The CPM has made it clear that the Left will go to any extent to prevent the governor’s efforts to saffronise the education sector in the state. The ordinance to remove the governor as chancellor of universities is part of these efforts, said CPM state chief M V Govindan.

BJP STATE PREZ MOVES HC
Kochi: BJP state president K Surendran on Monday approached the Kerala High Court accusing the state government of instigating and persuading government employees and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) workers to participate in the Raj Bhavan march on November 15. 

