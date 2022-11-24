An ode to the game from the streets

Arya UR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The world is emersed in World Cup fever and finding different ways to celebrate the event. A city-based musician decided to record an English song to to spotlight football and spread the message of healthy competition. Vinil Lawrence, hailing from Rajaji Nagar aka Chengalchoola, released his song, ‘Oyaye - the rhythm of the street’, on the IDYA - The Talent Hub YouTube channel. The song by the musician in his 30s is also an ode to the game.

Graffiti of celebrated football players adorn the walls of houses in the colony offering a beautiful visual backdrop to the peppy track. Energetic dance moves by children add vibrancy to the 3-minute-18-second long song. Camera work by Ann Prabhath has captured the quirks and intricacies of Rajaji Nagar, which are sure to amuse viewers.

Vinil says the song also explores the creative talents and landscape of the colony of mostly underprivileged people. “I released a similar track, ‘We Need to Play’, during the last 2018 World Cup which was well-received. I didn’t want this year to be any different. The football-themed wall art by local artists enriched my song. The beautiful graffiti work had some even wondering if the video was shot in any metro city. My effort is also to uplift the creative scene in our colony,” said Vinil, who also rendered the song.

Elaborating the idea behind the song, he says it is also a means to educate the youth on the dangers of using drugs. “Like the global footballers, who were raised from the streets of their hometowns, our Rajaji Nagar also has talented youth who can make their presence felt with the right guidance. The song also tries to encapsulate the true spirit of life and spread awareness so as to keep the youth away from drugs,” adds Vinil.

Though the music and conceptualization are by Vinil, the lyrics were penned by Mumbai-based Malayali rapper, Adhithyan aka TUNAFIN. Vinil says he struggled with the song-making process due to a limited budget. “The song is an outcome of friendships. I paused initially due to the cash crunch. It was then my friends who came to my rescue. Adhithyan helped me with the English lyrics. Programming by Sanjith Rajendran within a day made the song a reality within a week of its conceptualization.”

