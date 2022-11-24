Home States Kerala

Muraleedharan: Everyone has role in party, avoid belittling people

When Congress leaders travel Malappuram, they definitely take time out to visit Panakkad.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP K Muraleedharan

Congress leader K Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader K Muraleedharan has lashed out at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for his statement against Shashi Tharoor. The Vadakara MP said that if people are belittled and underestimated, it will be like what happened to Messi’s Argentina in their match against Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

The Saudi team were underestimated but they emerged victorious, beating Argentina. When we judge someone, it doesn’t have to be degrading, he said. None of Tharoor’s activities can be deemed as sectarian. The programme which the Youth Congress backed out of would have landed the Congress in a mess if another organisation had not picked up the slack, Muraleedharan said.

When Congress leaders travel Malappuram, they definitely take time out to visit Panakkad. When political leaders meet they don’t discuss rain and climate change. They discuss politics and how to strengthen the party and front. All public events attended by Tharoor have been reported to the DCC, he said.

“Everyone has a role in the party. Those who have experience in diplomacy have become ministers in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet. One doesn’t need to work from booth level to get positions,” Muraleedharan said. With Lok Sabha elections just one-and-a-half-years away, it is time for the party to act and think wisely, he reminded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Muraleedharan V D Satheesan FIFA World Cup Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp