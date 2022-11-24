Muraleedharan: Everyone has role in party, avoid belittling people

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader K Muraleedharan has lashed out at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for his statement against Shashi Tharoor. The Vadakara MP said that if people are belittled and underestimated, it will be like what happened to Messi’s Argentina in their match against Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

The Saudi team were underestimated but they emerged victorious, beating Argentina. When we judge someone, it doesn’t have to be degrading, he said. None of Tharoor’s activities can be deemed as sectarian. The programme which the Youth Congress backed out of would have landed the Congress in a mess if another organisation had not picked up the slack, Muraleedharan said.

When Congress leaders travel Malappuram, they definitely take time out to visit Panakkad. When political leaders meet they don’t discuss rain and climate change. They discuss politics and how to strengthen the party and front. All public events attended by Tharoor have been reported to the DCC, he said.

“Everyone has a role in the party. Those who have experience in diplomacy have become ministers in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet. One doesn’t need to work from booth level to get positions,” Muraleedharan said. With Lok Sabha elections just one-and-a-half-years away, it is time for the party to act and think wisely, he reminded.

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader K Muraleedharan has lashed out at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for his statement against Shashi Tharoor. The Vadakara MP said that if people are belittled and underestimated, it will be like what happened to Messi’s Argentina in their match against Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The Saudi team were underestimated but they emerged victorious, beating Argentina. When we judge someone, it doesn’t have to be degrading, he said. None of Tharoor’s activities can be deemed as sectarian. The programme which the Youth Congress backed out of would have landed the Congress in a mess if another organisation had not picked up the slack, Muraleedharan said. When Congress leaders travel Malappuram, they definitely take time out to visit Panakkad. When political leaders meet they don’t discuss rain and climate change. They discuss politics and how to strengthen the party and front. All public events attended by Tharoor have been reported to the DCC, he said. “Everyone has a role in the party. Those who have experience in diplomacy have become ministers in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet. One doesn’t need to work from booth level to get positions,” Muraleedharan said. With Lok Sabha elections just one-and-a-half-years away, it is time for the party to act and think wisely, he reminded.