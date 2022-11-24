Over 4,000 seats vacant as students shy away from science in Kerala UG courses

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Science subjects are finding a few takers in arts and science colleges across the state, according to admission statistics for undergraduate courses sourced from various universities. Academics attribute poor job prospects for such courses and better academic environment outside the state as the reason for a large number of students looking for alternatives.

Physics, chemistry and mathematics -- once the favourite subjects of students at the undergraduate level -- have a total of over 4,000 seats lying vacant in government and aided colleges affiliated to the Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Calicut University. Government colleges fared better than aided institutions in terms of vacant seats. If the seat vacancy in self-financing colleges for such courses is also taken into account, the numbers will be much higher. Though spot admissions are being held at the college level, the majority of the seats are still likely to remain vacant.

According to A Jayakrishnan, former V-C of the University of Kerala, there is a large-scale exodus of students from the state even at the undergraduate level towards job-oriented courses. “Completion of courses, the conduct of examinations and publication of results on time and better facilities in campuses outside the state have triggered this exodus, not only to other states but also abroad,” said Jayakrishnan who is also a former faculty of IIT Madras.

Despite the huge costs involved, parents are willing to send their children to campuses abroad due to better job prospects in developed countries. “Also, students have become more aware of the prospects of doing job-oriented professional courses. They know that doing a BSc in physics or mathematics in Kerala is not going to fetch them a job but only make them eligible for attending PSC tests for clerical jobs,” the academic said.

Meanwhile, the easing of restrictions on travel after the pandemic could also be a reason for the increase in students looking for greener pastures outside the state. Academics such as R V G Menon are of the view that more than the course, it is the better learning environment that prompts the shift to institutions outside the state.

“For subjects such as physics, chemistry and mathematics, the curriculum is more or less the same in institutions in other states. But what goes in their favour is a conducive academic atmosphere which our state does not offer,” Menon opined. R S Sasikumar of the Save University Campaign Committee says the introduction of a few new-generation courses in select colleges hasn’t helped improve the situation. “The uncertainties over the continuance of the course, the appointment of teachers on a contract basis and concerns over job prospects are keeping students away from such courses as well,” he said. (With inputs from Abhilash Chandran in Kottayam)

‘A MATTER OF PERSONAL CHOICE’

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the shift from pure science to applied science courses or humanities subjects is a trend that is being witnessed over the past few years. “This is in no way a reflection of the standards of traditional science courses being offered in our state, but a matter of individual choice,” the minister told TNIE. Admitting that there is a large-scale exodus of students to other states and abroad, Bindu cautioned the students and parents to thoroughly verify the quality of courses they undergo in such institutions. She added that the government was committed to introducing more new-generation courses that are in tune with the demands of the job market.

