Kerala government to provide power to 97 Adivasi colonies in seven districts

The meeting also decided to set up televisions in common places in Adivasi colonies.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to provide electricity connections to 97 Adivasi colonies in seven districts before March 31. Even 75 years after Independence, these 97 Adivasi colonies situated in the interiors of the forest have never seen power.   

The decision to provide electricity to marginalised people was taken by Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty and Minister for Welfare of SC/ST Communities K Radhakrishnan. The ministerial-level meeting decided to provide power to Adivasi colonies situated in difficult terrains by drawing cables/lines. ANERT has been assigned to distribute it via solar/hybrid scheme.    

“The funds for the work will be generated jointly by the Scheduled Tribe Development Department, local bodies, KSEB, ANERT and the CSR projects. The discussion also saw the formation of district-level committees to expedite the project,” the electricity minister said. 

The meeting also decided to set up televisions in common places in Adivasi colonies. Efforts will also be taken to provide permanent jobs to Adivasi youths in KSEB by offering training to them. Training on micro-irrigation techniques will be given to  Adivasis so that it would put them in good stead to earn extra income from new-age farming methods.

