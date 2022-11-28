Home States Kerala

Southern Railway begins ambitious makeover of three stations in state

The Southern Railway has embarked on an ambitious redevelopment initiative at three railway stations in Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Railway has embarked on an ambitious redevelopment initiative at three railway stations in Kerala. Tenders have been floated for the works at Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam stations, the Southern Railway said in a statement issued in connection with the state-wide inspection on railway facilities by its new general manager R N Singh.

World-class amenities that could meet the requirement 40-60 years from now are planned at these stations. Separate arrival and departure corridors, aesthetically designed stations with facade lighting arrangements, good illumination and landscaping are among the highlights.

There will be dedicated parking lots for streamlined movement of different categories of vehicles and pedestrians in exclusive lanes and multi-level vehicle parking wherever feasible. On Saturday Singh conducted Window Trailing Inspection on Ernakulam - Shoranur section. The general manager reviewed the ongoing maintenance works and proposed infrastructure upgrading works on the section. Construction officials led by R P Jingar, chief administrative officer, of Southern Railway, elaborated on the ongoing redevelopment work at Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town stations.

R Mukund, divisional railway manager, of Thiruvananthapuram Division, and senior divisional officials accompanied the general manager to Shoranur Junction. The general manager will continue his inspection in the Shoranur Junction - Mangalore Junction section of Palakkad Division after the divisional review 
meeting at Palakkad. Singh had inspected the rail developments in the Ernakulam-Kanyakumari section on Friday.

Highlights of redevelopment programme

  • Inter-modal connectivity
  • Hassle-free access to all platforms by escalators, lifts, stairways, skywalks
  • Spacious concourse (Roof Plaza), waiting halls, acoustically designed public announcement system, full CCTV coverage
  • Differently-abled friendly
  • Water & energy management measures
