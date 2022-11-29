Adulteration rife: Food safety dept set to bust ‘green’ cardamom myth

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When it comes to herbs and spices, the prefix ‘green’ dramatically enhances their market value. The false notion that cardamom with bright-green pods are healthier than the pale yellowish ones can jeopardise your health, warn food safety officials.

Recently, the food safety department’s test on cardamom samples brought by prospective traders at Sabarimala exposed the rampant adulteration of the aromatic spice. The traders had submitted the samples as part the auction conducted by the Travancore Devaswom Board to select the vendor for providing cardamom to be used in the preparation of ‘aravana’ and other ‘prasadams’.

Traders could attend the bid only if their samples clear the quality check by the department. As all samples brought for the bidding failed to pass the test, another call was made. But all samples failed in the second round too. Food Safety Commissioner V R Vinod said the department plans a campaign to bust the myth of ‘green-fresh’ cardamom. “Special drives named ‘Operation Elaichi’ were conducted in the growers’ hubs in Idukki. Penal action was taken against those who used artificial colours or pesticides above the permissible level. Now, we plan to conduct consumer awareness programmes in addition to enforcement activities,” he said.

“Several people have a misconception that pure cardamom can only be green in colour. It can be pale green or yellowish depending on the variety. Cardamom, in its natural colour, does not have many takers, and it forces growers to do illegal colouring,” he said.

Food safety officer Shamsiya M N, who was part of Operation Elaichi, said colouring was mostly done at dryer units. “Growers would wash the harvested pods to remove the debris. They are then put in the dryer for hours to remove the moisture content. As per law, only food-grade sodium bicarbonate can be used for washing. This is to ensure that no residue is left in the crop. But some farmers use pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate or even hazardous sodium carbonate. Use of both is a punishable offence,” she said.

The growers booked by the department for artificial colouring had used a synthetic food colour named ‘Apple Green’. “Two colouring methods were detected in our inspections. Some would dip the pods in water mixed with the colouring agent. It will then be filtered and put in the dryer. Another practice is to mix the colour in the sodium bicarbonate used for washing,” said Shamsiya. Use of artificial colour attracts jail term of up to one year and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

“The colour of cardamom changes with the variety. It can be green, faded green or yellowish. Even edible colours would be allergens to some people,” said Vijeeshna, assistant director with the Spices Board.

