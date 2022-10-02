Home States Kerala

Funeral of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to be held in Kannur tomorrow 

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said the mortal remains of Balakrishnan will be kept at Thalassery town hall for the public to pay homage.

Published: 02nd October 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (1953 - 2022)

By PTI

KANNUR: The funeral of CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be held at Payyambalam beach here on Monday, the party said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said the mortal remains of Balakrishnan will be kept at Thalassery town hall for the public to pay homage.

"We expect that the body will be brought to Kannur in the afternoon. The party leaders will receive the body and take out a procession to Thalassery town hall where the public can pay homage," Jayarajan told the media here on Sunday.

He said a procession from the airport will be received at 14 points along the route to Thalassery.

"The body will be taken to Thalassery in a transparent vehicle so that people along the route get to see the comrade one last time. We request the people along this route not to visit Thalassery town hall after this in order to reduce the crowd and to avoid traffic blocks," Jayarajan said.

The Marxist party leader said the body will be taken to Balakrishnan's house late in the night for the family and relatives to pay their respects.

On Monday morning, the body of the late senior leader of the party will be taken to CPI(M) Kannur District Committee Office before the funeral procession to Payyambalam beach, Jayarajan said.

Balakrishnan, a multiple-time legislator and former home and tourism minister of Kerala, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after battling cancer.

He was 70 He had served as the CPI(M)'s state secretary from 2015 to 2022.

However, due to failing health, he stepped down from the post in August after being elected for the third consecutive term to the top organisational post earlier this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan CPI(M) Funeral
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp