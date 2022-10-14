Human sacrifice accused Shafi flouted bail terms in rape case to leave Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mohammed Shafi, prime accused in the twin murder at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, seems to have violated the conditions set by the court while granting him bail in a rape case registered at Puthencruz police station in August 2020. The police are verifying the details as had allegedly travelled to Pathanamthitta and committed human sacrifice along with couple Bhagaval Singh and wife Laila violating the bail conditions.

The case registered at Puthencruz police station pertains to the rape of a 75-year-old Schedule Caste woman on August 2, 2020 at a house in Aikaranad panchayat. Shafi was the first accused in the case. Manoj A K, 43, of Aikkaranad and his mother Omana Krishnankutty, 66, were the other accused. Shafi raped the elderly woman and caused serious injuries to her. Omana aided him in committing the crime. It was Manoj who caused grievous injuries to the her by stabbing her private parts with a knife.

All three accused were arrested. The police completed the probe and filed the chargesheet in the case on September 22, 2020. Shafi, Manoj and Omana applied for bail at the District Sessions Court three times but the court rejected their pleas. Omana later got bail in December the same year.

“There were 24 injuries on the victim’s body. Most of them were grievous. The first and second accused acted like maniacs,” Justice Kauser Edappagath who was the then Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court judge, observed dismissing their bail pleas on November 9, 2020

Shafi and Manoj got bail from the Kerala High Court after remaining in jail for over 200 days. However, Justice P Somarajan in his February 19, 2021 order in their criminal appeal laid down certain bail conditions.

SHAFI’S FAKE FB ACCOUNT, CHATS RETRIEVED

Kochi: The investigation team has retrieved the fake Facebook ID created by Mohammed Shafi in the name of ‘Sreedevi’, which he then used to contact Bhagaval Singh in 2019. The team has also recovered the messages exchanged between Singh and ‘Sreedevi’ since then. Around 100 pages long, the chats include detailed discussions on rituals and black magic, said sources. The bio of the fake ID reads: “If you have financial problems, contact me.”

Accused deny eating victims’ flesh

Kochi: The accused on Thursday dismissed the allegations that they have eaten the victims’ flesh. “No. We haven’t eaten the flesh,” third accused Laila told reporters outside the Kakkanad district jail before she and her husband Bhagaval Singh, the second accused, were taken to the judicial first class magistrate court. Earlier, the police said the probe team was collecting evidence following information that the accused consumed the flesh of one of the victims.

