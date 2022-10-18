Kerala Crime branch books MLA Eldhose Kunnapilliyil for murder bid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Magistrate Court here is expected to pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress's Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapilliyil on Thursday in a rape case, the Crime Branch has slapped a more serious charge of attempt-to-murder against the 44-year-old legislator.

Crime Branch sources said the charge under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) was added against the MLA, who is still on the run, on the basis of the confessional statement the victim had recorded before the Magistrate as well as the testimonials she had given to the investigating officer.

"The woman had alleged that the MLA tried to murder her by pushing her off the suicide point in Kovalam. She had given the same version to the magistrate in her confessional statement as well. It was on the basis of these that a new IPC section was levelled against him," an officer said.

Crime Branch sleuths have also collected evidence from the Guest House in Kovalam where the complainant, a private school teacher, had alleged she was raped there once.

The cops also collected evidence from the suicide point in Kovalam today.

On Monday, the police alleged that they recovered the dress that belonged to the MLA from the residence of the complainant located near Pettah.

Besides rape and now attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the same woman, who had earlier alleged that he had abducted and manhandled her.

A case was registered against the MLA on October 11. However, later, the MLA was also booked under rape charges as the woman gave a statement to this effect.

Besides rape and now attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the same woman, who had earlier alleged that he had abducted and manhandled her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend over an incident that happened on September 14.

The woman, later, claimed that Kunnappilly had offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Magistrate Court here is expected to pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress's Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapilliyil on Thursday in a rape case, the Crime Branch has slapped a more serious charge of attempt-to-murder against the 44-year-old legislator. Crime Branch sources said the charge under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) was added against the MLA, who is still on the run, on the basis of the confessional statement the victim had recorded before the Magistrate as well as the testimonials she had given to the investigating officer. "The woman had alleged that the MLA tried to murder her by pushing her off the suicide point in Kovalam. She had given the same version to the magistrate in her confessional statement as well. It was on the basis of these that a new IPC section was levelled against him," an officer said. Crime Branch sleuths have also collected evidence from the Guest House in Kovalam where the complainant, a private school teacher, had alleged she was raped there once. The cops also collected evidence from the suicide point in Kovalam today. On Monday, the police alleged that they recovered the dress that belonged to the MLA from the residence of the complainant located near Pettah. Besides rape and now attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the same woman, who had earlier alleged that he had abducted and manhandled her. A case was registered against the MLA on October 11. However, later, the MLA was also booked under rape charges as the woman gave a statement to this effect. Besides rape and now attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the same woman, who had earlier alleged that he had abducted and manhandled her. The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend over an incident that happened on September 14. The woman, later, claimed that Kunnappilly had offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.