Kerala man stabs parents, cops fire in air to catch him

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday from Eranhipalam near Karaparamba for allegedly stabbing his parents, the police said. The police officials had to fire two shots in the air to distract Shine Kumar, the accused in the case, who had created an atmosphere of terror in his locality after the incident.

Shaji, 50, a resident of Eranhipalam, and his wife Biji, 48, were stabbed. The incident was reported around 10.30 pm on Sunday. The police said Shine is a drug addict and had been torturing his parents for money and other needs for a long time.

Nadakkavu police said, “When we reached the spot, he was waving a knife at his parents and suddenly stabbed his mother. When his father, who was lying on a bed due to a leg fracture, tried to stop him, Shine also stabbed him (father) in the chest and neck. Both parents were immediately taken to the hospital. It was only after distracting him by firing two shots in the air we were able to take him into custody.”

The locals said Shine had earlier attacked his father which resulted in a fracture on his leg, however, the parents have not complained against the son. Nadakkavu SI was injured during their attempt to apprehend Shine. Both the injured are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Shaji’s injuries are serious while the mother’s are not intense, said the doctors at MCH. Shine was arrested by the police and produced in court.

The police visited Shine’s parents at the hospital to register their statements and also took Shine there for treatment. The police also said that if one notices anyone using or distributing drugs, they can inform the department via WhatsApp on 9995966666.

