Home States Kerala

Actor Joju George vehicle attack: Kerala HC declines to quash offence

However, the court quashed the nine other offences, including criminal intimidation, against the Congress workers in the FIR.

Published: 01st September 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Joju George

Malayalam actor Joju George

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea to quash the offence under section 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) against Congress leader and former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany and others for allegedly vandalising actor Joju George’s vehicle during the party’s road blockade against fuel price hike in Kochi.

The court said even if the individual complaints were withdrawn, the crime against the public cannot be quashed.However, the court quashed the nine other offences, including criminal intimidation, against the Congress workers in the FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Joju George
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp