Actor Joju George vehicle attack: Kerala HC declines to quash offence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea to quash the offence under section 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) against Congress leader and former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany and others for allegedly vandalising actor Joju George’s vehicle during the party’s road blockade against fuel price hike in Kochi.

The court said even if the individual complaints were withdrawn, the crime against the public cannot be quashed.However, the court quashed the nine other offences, including criminal intimidation, against the Congress workers in the FIR.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea to quash the offence under section 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) against Congress leader and former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany and others for allegedly vandalising actor Joju George’s vehicle during the party’s road blockade against fuel price hike in Kochi. The court said even if the individual complaints were withdrawn, the crime against the public cannot be quashed.However, the court quashed the nine other offences, including criminal intimidation, against the Congress workers in the FIR.