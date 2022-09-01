Adi Sankara not politically relevant in Kerala: Pundits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The move to project Adi Sankara as an icon of national integration will help BJP promote its ideology across the country, said political commentator P Sujathan.

“Adi Sankara is revered as the propounder of Advaita across the country. But his teachings have little influence in Kerala in the present political circumstances because Western thoughts and the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru have gained prominence here. It is a long-term political agenda of the RSS and they may adopt Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali and other social reformers in future to improve the BJP’s social acceptance,” he said.

“Though Adi Sankara propounded the Advaita theory, he never opposed the caste system. The BJP is projecting him as an icon as it suits their political ideology. Kerala has adopted the Advaita theory of Sree Narayana Guru who teaches to treat all as equal and ensure justice to the under privileged. The BJP strategy will not work in Kerala’s political sphere,” said political observer N M Pearson.

