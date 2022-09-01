Home States Kerala

PM Modi to lay stone for new Veda Padashala building in Kalady

In 1991, Swami Bharathi Theertha laid the foundation stone for the Sree Shankaracharya University of Sanskirt at Kalady.

Published: 01st September 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 06:44 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new building of Veda Padashala at the Sree Shankaracharya Janmabhoomi Temple in Kalady during his visit on Thursday. As per schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at the temple at 6pm.

Sringeri Mutt manager Subramanya Iyer and Kanchi Mutt manager KS Venkateswaran will receive the Prime Minister with Poornakumbham. Later, he will visit the temple and the Adi Shankara Keerthi Stambh. Kalady, the birth place of Adi Shankaracharya, had remained obscure for more than 1,000 years.

It was Sachidananda Shivabhinava Narasimha Bharathi, the 33rd seer of Sringeri mutt, who located the birth place of Adi Shankara with the help of Travancore Maharaja Sri Moolam Thirunnal Rama Varma. He established two temples dedicated to Goddess Saradamba and Sri Shankara, and the Kumbhabhishekam was held on February 21, 1910.

In 1927, a Vedanta Padashala was established by seer Chandrasekhara Bharathi. In 1991, Swami Bharathi Theertha laid the foundation stone for the Sree Shankaracharya University of Sanskirt at Kalady.

