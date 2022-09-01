Tarring on roads not up to mark: Vigilance tells Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a surprise check to find out the irregularities in the construction of roads in the state revealed that tarring materials were not used in the desired quantity. Examination of core cut samples revealed that tarring was not done in the required quantity and quality.

The VACB also said no timely quality assurance check was done. Following the surprise check, the VACB recommended the government that “instruction may be given to the assistant executive engineer in charge of the subdivision concerned to ensure that all records related to the road works are maintained as per the PWD manual”.

It also suggested that quality control divisions may be formed at the regional level by including competent officers of the department with proven efficiency for conducting inspections of the road construction and maintenance works.

Manoj Abraham, director of VACB, was present online and he explained the action taken by his department with respect to the various roads in Kerala. He said over 7,500 complaints were received, of which 107 were taken up based on intelligence inputs and surprise inspections conducted.

