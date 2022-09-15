Kerala HC bans parading of elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday banned the parading of elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran in public. The court also directed the Thechikkottukavu Devaswom to respond to the report of the expert committee stating that the elephant has lost its right eye vision completely. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Idukki Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The committee filed the report based on a court directive to evaluate the present health condition of the elephant with a relevant medical certificate issued by the veterinary department. The petitioner pointed out that there was a temporary ban which was lifted by the Thrissur district monitoring committee in March 2020. The report of the assistant conservator of forest, filed before court, recommended that the parading of the elephant should be banned permanently, said the petitioner.

