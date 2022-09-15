Reformed show alcoholics way back to life

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KASARGOD: As he moves around, Yakshagana exponent Jayarama Pattali Padumale, 45, seems contented with himself, giving suggestions to his friends regarding the arrangements at the ongoing awareness camp (sibira) for alcoholics. The camp for the addicts in the district is being organised by Souparnika Navajeevana Samithi at Badaidka in association with Sree Dharmasthala Grama Abhivridhi Yojana BC Trust, Akhila Karnataka Jana Jagruthi Vedike, Balthangadi, and Karnataka State Madyapana Samyama Mandali.

What makes it special is that all 25 members of the samithi were alcohol addicts who had returned to normal life through the workshops organised by this collective. “Now, it’s our turn to show others the way to get back to normal life,” said Jayarama Pattali.

For him, the journey back to normal life was not that easy. “I had started drinking at the age of 16 when I began giving performances by travelling to various parts of Kasaragod and Karnataka state. When I look back, I can’t remember anything about those days. I was wasting my life,” said Pattali.

Five years have gone since Jayarama Pattali last tasted a drink. “It was one of my friends who had taken me to the workshop without my knowledge. He had taken me to the workshop on the pretext that we were going for a marriage. That was five years ago. I attended the workshop and realised my mistake and how reckless I was towards my art and my family. Now, I have started performing well again with a clear mind and giving classes to many upcoming children,” said Pattali.

When he came to know about more such people through the programmes of the collective, he thought about an organisation of people who had quit drinking. “This is a committee of people who have got a second chance in their lives,” said Pattali. The camp is being held at Udaneshwara temple, Perdala, near Badiyadka, by the samithi with the support of local panchayat, health department and police.

The camp has different sessions in which family members of the attendees, writers, artists, doctors, social workers and religious leaders would address the participants. Those who had come back to normal life from addiction too would share their experiences before the participants. “This time, there are 100 participants. Most of them have been brought here without their knowledge,” said Akhilesh Nagumugham, one of the organisers.

The collective has already organised 1,583 camps so far before this one at Perdala. “Now, I have become a normal human being and is able to lead a happy life. If I could help another person, he too would be able to come back to normal life. That’s what makes me happy while I am here,” said Pattali. The camp, which started on Monday, will conclude on September 19.

