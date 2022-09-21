Home States Kerala

No support, Shashi Tharoor still ‘outsider’ for Congress in Kerala

A large section of state leaders is also peeved at Tharoor.

Published: 21st September 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor (Photo | Express)

Shashi Tharoor (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor, diplomat-turnedpolitician and Thiruvananthapuram MP, still remains an ‘outsider’ within the Kerala unit of the Congress, if the indications coming out from the party on his prospects if he contests for the AICC president post are anything to go by. While most Congress leaders preferred to criticise Tharoor in secret, senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan, who has been accompanying Rahul Gandhi throughout the padayatra, told TNIE that the state leadership will endorse only the official candidate.

“Tharoor has neither sought the support of the state Congress leadership nor held any talks with the stakeholders here. This reveals the lack of support he has from the state unit,” said Muraleedharan. “We will support only those who accept the leadership of Nehru family,’’ he added. Padayatra state coordinator and senior MP Kodikunnil Suresh also snubbed Tharoor’s move.

A large section of state leaders is also peeved at Tharoor. They feel he is taking the sheen away from Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra. “When Tharoor is around, national media is keener on him than on Rahul. If he was a sincere Congressman, Tharoor should not have done this , ” said a KPCC functionary.

There are some leaders who secretly allege that if Congress does not give Tharoor party ticket for the fourth consecutive term in 2024, he may join other parties like AAP or even would be an independent candidate with Left support. “He joined Congress party in 2009 because the party was in power. If it was BJP which was in power in 2009, he would have joined BJP,’’ said a senior Congress leader.

Tharoor busy meeting leaders from other states for support

Some also allege that Tharoor has demanded for a berth in the highest body of the party, Congress Working Committee, in case he is not contesting. Tharoor, however, denied this. “I did not make any such demands,’’ he told TNIE. The 66-year old Tharoor, had always been an outsider in the party with a large section of the top leadership always trying to keep him away from all decision making processes. Tharoor has had to slog it out alone even during elections and his victories in the last three LS elections have been mostly out of his personal charisma and hard work.

Also, Tharoor’s line has always been different from that of the party’s views in the women entry issue in Sabarimala, privatization of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport and also in the ongoing protest against Vizhinjam International Transhipment Container Termina l by the f i she rme n community. Tharoor, despite not getting support from his colleagues in his home state, however, remains unfazed. He is camping in New Delhi right now and is busy meeting party leaders from other states. As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s is entering Ernakulam on Wednesday, Tharoor is still hogging the limelight even in his absence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Kerala congress
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp