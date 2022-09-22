Home States Kerala

Faux Pas? VD Savarkar finds place in Congress banner in Kerala

After the photo of the banner was widely shared on social media, Congress workers swung into action and covered Savarkar’s photo with a bigger photo of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A huge banner put up by Congress party in Chengamanad panchayat near Aluva where the photo of VD Savarkar appeared alongside freedom fighters like Abdul Kalam Azad, Govind Ballabh Pant, Rabindranath Tagore and Chandra Shekhar Azad has embarrassed the party as Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

After the photo of the banner was widely shared on social media, Congress workers swung into action and covered Savarkar’s photo with a bigger photo of Mahatma Gandhi. Congress later explained that it was a ‘printing mistake’ and suspended INTUC mandalam president Suresh for the gaffe.

