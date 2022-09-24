Home States Kerala

Kerala to get tech to predict landslides, flooding soon

But there are no such technologies to predict floods and landslides, which are the major issues the state has faced recently.

Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Not just the monsoon, but the state will soon be able to predict flooding and landslides in advance to avoid the catastrophe. MicroStep-MIS, a Europe-based company, which has developed the indigenous technology, is holding discussions with the state government to transfer it.

D S Madhav Rao

“There is technology to issue early warning signs for rain. But there are no such technologies to predict floods and landslides, which are the major issues the state has faced recently. If the state is ready to accept our technology, it can easily predict the catastrophe and speed up evacuation drives to save lives.

The company is holding discussions with the disaster management authorities of Kerala government and we hope everything will go as per the plan,” said D S Madhava Rao, country manager, Microstep-MIS. He said the technology covers a wide range of issues in hydrology—from transformation of rainfall to runoff, attenuation of water in channels, pollution in channels, flood hazards and risk mapping, and drought modelling and forecasting.

“The sensors that will be installed on the river side and other bodies will send the data to the system. The system acquires data from hydrological, weather, and environmental monitoring systems. It is open for incorporation of other types of data and provides an operator interface for decision-making on protection activities. The system provides tools for warning generation and distribution,” said Madhava Rao when asked about how the system works.

