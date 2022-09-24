Vizhinjam protests: Consensus eludes fourth round of talks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth round of talks between a cabinet sub-committee and representatives of Thiruvananthapuram Latin archdiocese, which leads the protest against the Vizhinjam port project, failed to reach a consensus on Friday. The discussion was held at the government guest house at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The government could not provide a concrete assurance to the seven demands we raised. We will continue the protest till we get such an assurance,” said Thiruvananthapuram Latin archdiocese vicar-general Eugine H Pereira. He, however, said the talks have improved since the third round and the Church wants a peaceful resolution soon.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, Education Minister V Sivankutty and Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman representing the government side said the demand for stopping the work was not possible.They agreed to the demand for setting up a committee to study coastal erosion. A decision regarding it will be conveyed to the Church on Monday.

The sub-committee also spoke on the proposals to improve the fuel efficiency of fishing boats and reducing the kerosene prices. The Church started the protest demanding the government to stop port construction and study its ecological impact by involving coastal people, fair compensation and rehabilitation for loss of property and houses, compensation for fishermen who lost work days due to adverse weather warnings, ensuring smooth navigation at Muthalapozhi harbour, providing subsidised kerosene as done in Tamil Nadu, rent-free accommodation for people who lost houses and rehabilitation of families affected by sea erosion. The protest that began on August 16 entered the 39th day on Friday.

The Theeradesha Muslim Jamat Aikyavedi, a Muslim organisation led by A H Rehman, also met the cabinet sub-committee to demand more compensation from the package. They demanded that compensation packages should be distributed to all fishermen equally.

