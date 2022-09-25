Home States Kerala

PFI hatched plot to terrorise people: NIA

Alleges attempt to disrupt sovereignty, social fabric of the country

Published: 25th September 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police bringing out PFI leaders after producing them in the NIA Court in Kochi on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday submitted before the NIA Special Court in Kochi that the leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) hatched a plot to commit murders aimed at terrorising people belonging to other religions.

In the application seeking custody of the accused, the NIA submitted that some of the documents seized revealed a vicious plan on the part of the accused to commit murders for the purpose of terrorising people of other religions and thereby disrupting the sovereignty, security and social fabric of the country. The NIA also submitted that a detailed interrogation is needed to unearth the entire role played by the accused as well as other suspects in the case.

The court on Saturday sent 10 PFI leaders, who were arrested on Thursday, to NIA custody for seven days till September 30. The court issued the order based on a plea filed by the NIA on Saturday.Those remanded in custody are Karamana Ashraf Moulavi, national in-charge, PFI education wing, Sadiq Ahmed, Pathanamthitta district secretary, Shihas, zonal secretary, Ansari P, joint convener, Nadakkal division, M M Mujeeb, divisional convener, Nadakkal Erattupetta division, Najumudeen, Mundakkayam divisional convener, Sainuddeen T S, Kottayam district secretary, P K Usman aka Usman Perumpilavu, NGA member, Yahiya Koya Thangal, state executive council member, and K Muhammedali aka Kunhappo, national in-charge, expansion wing.

 “During the investigation, reliable information has been received that some important documents, digital devices and articles which are evidence for the purpose of investigation and prosecution of the case and which will lead to unravelling the larger conspiracy behind the crime and also to identify and secure other suspects involved in the crime, are available in various places, including the houses or offices and other places related to the accused, the organisation PFI and suspects in the case,” the NIA submitted before the court. The court reprimanded the activists for raising slogans within the court premises, on Saturday.
They would be produced before the court on September 30.

