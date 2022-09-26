RTIS installed on locomotives

Home States Kerala

Published: 26th September 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Real Time Train Information System (RTIS), developed in collaboration with ISRO, is being installed on the locomotives for automatic acquisition of train movement timing at the stations, including that of arrival & departure or run-through. 

They get automatically plotted on the control chart of those trains in the Control Office Application (COA) system. RTIS gives mid-section updates with a periodicity of 30 seconds. 

The Train Control can now track the location and speed of RTIS-enabled locomotives/trains more closely, without any manual intervention. RTIS devices have been installed for 2,700 locomotives in 21 electric loco sheds. 

