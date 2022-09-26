Sabarimala road work will be completed in time-bound manner: Kerala PWD Minister Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction and repair of major roads connecting Sabarimala will be completed in a time-bound manner, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said. He was addressing mediapersons on Sunday in connection with a review meeting related to the road and building works in Sabarimala at the Government Guest House here.

The minister said he had instructed the officials concerned to complete the repair and construction of roads before October 15. He added that he would visit 19 roads, including identified and supplementary identified roads, on October 19 and 20 to assess their conditions. A review meeting will also be held in Pathanamthitta on October 20.

“Strict action will be taken against those officers who show apathy in completing the road work on time. Some officers are reluctant to finish work on time. That will not be allowed anymore. If the deadline for road works is not met, the officers concerned will wholly be responsible. It’s the people who suffer following the lethargic attitude of a section of officers. The government will not tolerate officers who often cite technical reasons as the delay in the completion of road work,” Riyas said.

He also said the review meeting was productive and that the agenda was to improve road connectivity to Sabarimala and surrounding areas. He, however, added that the work could be completed if the weather permitted, as the state has been experiencing rapid weather changes.

He also pointed out that the facilities in the buildings at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Erumeli will be improved and the booking will be made online. “Online bookings have started for some rest houses. There will be dormitory facilities, which will also be made online for the first time. The cleanliness of all rest houses will be ensured. Four buildings at Sannidhanam are nearing completion and the work will be over by October 11,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction and repair of major roads connecting Sabarimala will be completed in a time-bound manner, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said. He was addressing mediapersons on Sunday in connection with a review meeting related to the road and building works in Sabarimala at the Government Guest House here. The minister said he had instructed the officials concerned to complete the repair and construction of roads before October 15. He added that he would visit 19 roads, including identified and supplementary identified roads, on October 19 and 20 to assess their conditions. A review meeting will also be held in Pathanamthitta on October 20. “Strict action will be taken against those officers who show apathy in completing the road work on time. Some officers are reluctant to finish work on time. That will not be allowed anymore. If the deadline for road works is not met, the officers concerned will wholly be responsible. It’s the people who suffer following the lethargic attitude of a section of officers. The government will not tolerate officers who often cite technical reasons as the delay in the completion of road work,” Riyas said. He also said the review meeting was productive and that the agenda was to improve road connectivity to Sabarimala and surrounding areas. He, however, added that the work could be completed if the weather permitted, as the state has been experiencing rapid weather changes. He also pointed out that the facilities in the buildings at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Erumeli will be improved and the booking will be made online. “Online bookings have started for some rest houses. There will be dormitory facilities, which will also be made online for the first time. The cleanliness of all rest houses will be ensured. Four buildings at Sannidhanam are nearing completion and the work will be over by October 11,” he said.