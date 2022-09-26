Home States Kerala

Sabarimala road work will be completed in time-bound manner: Kerala PWD Minister Riyas

The minister said he had instructed the officials concerned to complete the repair and construction of roads before October 15. 

Published: 26th September 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas

Kerala PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction and repair of major roads connecting Sabarimala will be completed in a time-bound manner, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said. He was addressing mediapersons on Sunday in connection with a review meeting related to the road and building works in Sabarimala at the Government Guest House here.  

The minister said he had instructed the officials concerned to complete the repair and construction of roads before October 15. He added that he would visit 19 roads, including identified and supplementary identified roads, on October 19 and 20 to assess their conditions. A review meeting will also be held in Pathanamthitta on October 20.

“Strict action will be taken against those officers who show apathy in completing the road work on time. Some officers are reluctant to finish work on time. That will not be allowed anymore. If the deadline for road works is not met, the officers concerned will wholly be responsible. It’s the people who suffer following the lethargic attitude of a section of officers. The government will not tolerate officers who often cite technical reasons as the delay in the completion of road work,” Riyas said. 

He also said the review meeting was productive and that the agenda was to improve road connectivity to Sabarimala and surrounding areas. He, however, added that the work could be completed if the weather permitted, as the state has been experiencing rapid weather changes. 

He also pointed out that the facilities in the buildings at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Erumeli will be improved and the booking will be made online. “Online bookings have started for some rest houses. There will be dormitory facilities, which will also be made online for the first time. The cleanliness of all rest houses will be ensured. Four buildings at Sannidhanam are nearing completion and the work will be over by October 11,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD P A Mohamed Riyas Sabarimala road
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp