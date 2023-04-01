Home States Kerala

Beyond antiques, son treasures vow made to dad in Kerala  

He also organised exhibitions around the state.

Published: 01st April 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Muhammad Ali wants to keep his part of the bargain, and is seeking the state government’s help in doing so. It was in the final months of his life that Kappekkadan Beerankutty of Manoor, Ponmala, sought a favour from his son: Protect his collection of antiques. True to his word, Muhammad Ali has been protecting treasured items -- worth lakhs of rupees -- for the past eight years.

Beerankutty’s collection includes the skull of a whale, palm leaf manuscripts, currencies and coins from various countries, postal stamps and covers, a 150-year-old camera, weapons from the Stone Age, a handwritten copy of Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar’s Badar Pattu, a 200-year-old veena, besides gramophone players and records, and Chinese jars. 

“My father was 75 years old when he passed away. I have been protecting his collection since. Many people have offered lakhs of rupees for various items. But I have the promise to keep. Even during his time, my father had refused to part with the items, despite good offers,” Muhammad Ali said. 

Beerankutty began his collection during his days in Wayanad. “My father moved from Malappuram to Wayanad to sell aluminium utensils. He made good money from the business and began investing the profits in antiques. This put him under financial strain.

Later, he returned to Malappuram and began to exhibit his items in a building near our house. He also organised exhibitions around the state. He used the revenue generated from the shows to purchase more antiques. This pushed him into penury again,” Muhammad Ali said.  

‘Will give items for free if govt guards them’

After the death of his father, Muhammad Ali continued to exhibit the items across the state. However, the pandemic put a stop to that, and the collection has since been confined to a room in his new house. Muhammad Ali now wants the state government to set up a museum in Malappuram to exhibit his father’s collection. “Working at a three-wheeler workshop, I hardly get time to take care of the items.

We are ready to hand over the items for free if the government is willing to come forward to protect them. A new museum could be set up in Malappuram to exhibit the items.  The museum should be named after my father. When M A Baby was the cultural minister, he had allotted `25,000 to protect the collection,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muhammad Ali Kappekkadan Beerankutty antiques
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp